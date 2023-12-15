More Americans Are Homeless Than Ever Before, Gov’t Data Shows

The homeless population in the United States has reached its highest reported level, according to a report published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Friday.

Homelessness rose 12% between 2022 and 2023 as housing and rent prices have significantly risen and aid from COVID-19 pandemic programs has plummeted, according to the report. Around 653,000 individuals were homeless on one night in January 2023, marking the highest number recorded since the U.S. began tracking it in 2007. (RELATED: Former Agent Says FBI Took Away His Pay, Left ‘Family Homeless’ After He Blew Whistle On ‘Illegal’ Activity)

Homelessness rose by more than 70,000 people, according to the report. The rise in homelessness was largely attributable to people becoming homeless for the time, as that number rose by 25% between federal fiscal years 2021 and 2022, according to a press release on Friday.

By the numbers: HUD and our community partners are projected to serve 330,000 people in 2023, a 15% increase from 2022. Additionally, HUD has worked with Public Housing Authorities across the country to help more than 94,000 households exit or avoid homelessness this year. pic.twitter.com/KzZlMKameh — Department of Housing and Urban Development (@HUDgov) December 13, 2023

“Homelessness is solvable and should not exist in the United States,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge stated in the press release. “From day one, this Administration has put forth a comprehensive plan to tackle homelessness and we’ve acted aggressively and in conjunction with our federal, state, and local partners to address this challenge. We’ve made positive strides, but there is still more work to be done. This data underscores the urgent need for support for proven solutions and strategies that help people quickly exit homelessness and that prevent homelessness in the first place.”

Homelessness has risen in many areas in the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles, California, and Portland, Oregon.

HUD pointed the Daily Caller News Foundation to the press release. The White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

