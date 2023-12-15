EXCLUSIVE: Senate Staffer Caught Filming Gay Sex Tape In Senate Hearing Room (GRAPHIC)

Leaked amateur pornography shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room, video obtained by the Daily Caller shows.

The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room SD-G50.

The Daily Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed.

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES:

WATCH:

Daily Caller has not confirmed the identities of either party in the amateur porn video. Daily Caller reviewed the chat where the video leaked and confirmed it was shared in a private group for gay men in politics.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)