Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Senate Staffer Caught Filming Gay Sex Tape In Senate Hearing Room (GRAPHIC)

DAILY CALLER OBTAINED

DAILY CALLER OBTAINED

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Font Size:

Leaked amateur pornography shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room, video obtained by the Daily Caller shows.

The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room SD-G50.
The Daily Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed.

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: 

(Daily Caller Obtained)

WATCH: 

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED)

Daily Caller has not confirmed the identities of either party in the amateur porn video. Daily Caller reviewed the chat where the video leaked and confirmed it was shared in a private group for gay men in politics.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.) 