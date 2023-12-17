‘Pay Sucks, Sh*tty Food’: Gen Z Army Recruits Take To TikTok To Complain

U.S. Army recruits from Generation Z took to TikTok to complain about poor conditions while serving.

Several posts on social media display dissatisfied soldiers ranting about low pay, unappetizing food and fitness standards, according to the DailyMail.

Anthony Laster, who is in the military, posted a viral video admonishing the Army, saying it has “No Privacy, The Pay Sucks, Sh*tty Food, Disrespectful Leadership, NO SLEEP!” Laster wore his uniform as he pointed to text on screen listing his complaints. The influencer said he spends all day watching TikToks instead of fighting the Taliban in another video, according to the outlet.

Another recruit, Shemar Williams, wore his uniform in video posted online as he listed the “top five reasons not to join the military,” according to the outlet. Williams cited low pay, “lack of autonomy,” and “sacrifices in family life” as reasons not to join. He also said schooling was not a benefit.

“Now I know you think ‘woah that is a benefit,’” Williams said. “But there are requirements you have to meet first to get to that schooling. So if you think you’re joining because of schooling, just go to school.”

The Army anticipates a shortage of 15,000 from its target of 65,000 soldiers by the end of 2023, the outlet reported. Only 9% of individuals age 16 to 21 expressed interest in military service last year, according to Pentagon data. (RELATED: Top Army Official Can’t Say What’s Been Done To Convince Americans The Military Isn’t ‘Politicized’)

This comes after the Army appeared to abandon its social justice and diversity themes amid the recruitment crisis. The Department of Defense previously doubled down on its “woke” initiatives in 2022, such as its evasion of state transgender laws, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advisory committee, and changes in fitness requirements.

“The DoD never authorized the use of TikTok, and several organizations have already banned its download onto its mobile devices,” the DoD said in a statement to DailyMail. “Users are required to sign a user agreement when the device is issued.”

“DoD is currently updating its mobile application security policy to establish a process for prohibiting the installation of any application that DoD believes is inappropriate to be downloaded to a government device as well,” the statement continued.