Ski Resort Plans To Build Large Virgin Mary Statue Atop Slope, And Many Aren’t Happy About It

Mt. Shasta Ski Park in California announced plans to install a 20-foot statue of the Virgin Mary and people weren’t pleased about it, the New York Post reported.

The park announced their plans through a social media post on Facebook. This initiative is set to begin construction this season and be completed by the upcoming summer. “We are in the process of building a 20ft tall Virgin Mary Statue at the top of Douglas. This season you will see what will be the Statue’s platform and the statue itself will be in place by next summer,” the park said in a statement.

“This statue is a promise fulfilled and a true representation of the dedication to family that we all value so much here at the Ski Park. The goal is not to focus on any one religion but to acknowledge and honor the beauty and spiritual power of the mountain we all love so much.” (RELATED: ‘You Skied Directly Into My F*cking Back’: Gwyneth Paltrow Pushes Back On Ski Crash Allegations In Testimony)

Despite the owner’s intention to celebrate the mountain’s beauty and spiritual significance, this has not resonated well with a segment of the local community. They argue that the statue could be exclusionary to non-Christians.

This sentiment has culminated in a petition, now with 1,900 signatures, demanding a halt to the statue’s construction. “Many of us have been skiing at our beloved local ski park in Mount Shasta since childhood. It has always been a place of joy, unity, and natural beauty. However, recent efforts to erect a religious statue threaten (sic) to disrupt this cherished environment,” the petition creator Joe Skibum stated.

Furthermore, the response has intensified on social media, especially after the ski park disabled comments on the announcement posts, according to the New York Post. Critics are advocating for a monument that pays homage to the Native American history of the area, suggesting alternatives like a plaque or a statue respectful of indigenous cultures.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park has yet to respond to the growing controversy surrounding its latest project, the New York Post reported.