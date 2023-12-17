‘We Don’t Want Illegals’: Dem Rep Admits Americans Want Better Immigration Policy

Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell admitted Sunday that Americans want better immigration policy from the Biden administration.

Dingell responded to questions regarding the “broken” border from NBC host Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press.”

“The border’s been broken. It was broken under Donald Trump as well. Our immigration reform, we have needed comprehensive immigration reform for decades,” Dingell said.

“Let me also say,” Dingell added. “You’ve got small businesses clamoring for people. We’ve got caregiving, which is in desperate shape, and we need to bring some of these people need to be immigrants, but we don’t need illegals.”

The Democrats have seen the polls. Debbie Dingell: “We don’t want illegals” pic.twitter.com/cDLcEJHQzM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 17, 2023



Congressional Democrats criticized President Joe Biden for reportedly planning to reinstate Trump-era migrant expulsion policies to get Republicans on board to support sending more taxpayer dollars in Ukraine aid. The plans would reportedly include expelling migrants without screening them for asylum, while increasing deportation and detention, which many congressional Democrats consider problematic. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Dead After Being Found With Shoelace Around Neck In NYC Migrant Shelter: Police)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told the Biden administration that House Republicans would refuse to support further aid for Ukraine unless a border security deal is included, according to a letter sent to the White House on Dec. 5.

“We don’t want other people coming in,” Dingell said. “We don’t want drugs coming across our border. We need a balanced, comprehensive immigration policy.”