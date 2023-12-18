Elite University Scrubs Multiple Web Pages About ‘Identity Recognitions,’ Pronouns

Harvard University scrubbed several web pages from the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) department’s website, according to the web archive.

Two web pages, titled “Heritage Months and Identity Recognitions” and “Gender Identity and Pronouns at Harvard,” appear to have been deleted, according to the archives. Both links now route directly to the Diversity and Inclusion homepage. (RELATED: Harvard President’s ‘Flimsy’ Record And Plagiarism Allegations Set Her Apart From Her Prodigious Predecessors)

“As part of Harvard’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment that welcomes the diversity of individuals and fosters belonging and equity, the University invites you to self-select your gender identity and add pronouns,” the latter webpage reads.

A downloadable file titled “Foundational Concepts & Affirming Language” attached to Harvard’s pronoun webpage also appears to have been deleted, according to its archived link. The webpage defined words such as “heteronormativity,” “womanist” and “white fragility.”

HAS HARVARD LOST ITS PRONOUNS? Harvard has dramatically modified its Diversity, Equity Inclusion office. And disappeared their webpage for pronouns. Google “pronouns at Harvard” & top hit redirect to https://t.co/RCpFkwX6eP Archived page https://t.co/rO85vRSEwu pic.twitter.com/XZZ39nzRod — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 17, 2023

Heteronormativity is defined as “the assumption that everyone is heterosexual, and that heterosexuality is superior to all other sexualities” and womanist is defined as “a black feminist or feminist of color” who “appreciates and prefers women’s culture,” according to archived link. White fragility describes “the privilege that accrues to white people living in a society that protects and insulates them from race-based stress.”

The calendar shown on the “Heritage Months and Identity Recognitions” webpage includes events such as “LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” “Disability Pride Month,” “Latinx Heritage Month” and “Transgender Day of Remembrance,” according to the archived link.

“In celebration of the histories and contributions of historically marginalized identities, Harvard commemorates heritage months and identity acknowledgements throughout the year. These recognitions are an opportunity for all members of the community to learn more about the traditions, people, scholarship, history and current experiences of those who’ve overcome oppression to create opportunities for all,” the description read.

Harvard came under scrutiny after its president, Claudine Gay, refused to say during a congressional hearing on Dec. 5 whether calls for genocide violated the schools’ codes of conduct. University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who was also at the hearing, has since resigned, while Gay remains at her position.

Harvard and Harvard’s DEI department did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

