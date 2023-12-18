‘They Know I’m There’: IDF Soldier From Viral Combat Video Speaks Out

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted an interview Monday with a soldier they call “S” from the elite Yahalom unit who survived a grenade blast and Hamas gunmen.

“The first terrorist arrives, I launch a salvo [of bullets] and he [a Hamas fighter] falls in my direction. Now I know they [the terrorists] know I’m there. Another grenade arrives, I retreat to the same corner and an explosion occurs. Spotting the second terrorist, he takes out another grenade and launches a volley, realizes there is no other terrorist in the immediate vicinity and collapses,” S, reportedly a major in the IDF, said when recounting the intense firefight from his hospital bed, according to the military organization’s Twitter account. (RELATED: IDF Suspends Soldiers After They Used Mosque Loudspeakers To Broadcast Jewish Prayers)

“המחבל הראשון מגיע, אני נותן מטח והוא נופל לכיווני. עכשיו אני יודע שהם יודעים שאני שם. מגיע רימון נוסף, אני נסוג לאותה פינה וקורה פיצוץ. מזהה את המחבל השני מוציא רימון נוסף ונותן בו מטח, מבין שאין עוד מחבל בקרבה המיידית וקורס”>> pic.twitter.com/iUeNcZIS74 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 18, 2023

The viral video of that intense encounter in Shejaiya, a district of Gaza City, was posted by an IDF spokesman to Twitter on Dec. 12. The Israeli reservist who eliminated the two Hamas gunmen later received medical care and was reported to be in stable condition, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The soldier’s testimony tweeted by the IDF was “the first time” he shared “his point of view about the incident,” the IDF reported.

לוחם מילואים מיחידת יהל”ם של חיל ההנדסה הקרבית, רס”ר (מיל’) ש’, שנפצע בהתקלות פנים אל פנים שתועדה ממצלמת הקסדה שלו, מספר לראשונה מנקודת מבטו על האירוע>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 18, 2023

“Today, he is being rehabilitated in the hospital,” the IDF tweeted about the officer’s current condition.