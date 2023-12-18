Editorial

Yale Removes ‘Israeli’ From Salad Description, According To Students

Chrissy Clark
Yale University changed the name of a popular food item in their dining halls, which has reportedly been on their menu for years, according to pictures taken by Yale students.

The item was “Israeli Couscous Salad” and in an ostensible effort to be “inclusive,” Yale removed the word “Israeli” from the salad name. 

Who does that help? Who was seriously threatened by the word Israeli in a salad name? The answer is no one. 

If these pro-Hamas students are threatened by the word Israeli on a salad, I don’t know how they’d fare under a totalitarian regime that doesn’t believe women can consent to anything.

