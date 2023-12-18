Security Guard Opens Fire As Mob Pillages Chanel Store

Six suspects, one armed with a fire extinguisher, raided a Chanel Store in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening, with an armed security guard opening fire on the half dozen trespassers as they attempted to flee.

Two of the six suspects remained outside while the other four entered at around 5:30 p.m. and made off with merchandise, DC Metro Police (MPD) Commander Tatjana Savoy told NBC4 Washington. As they fled, the armed security guard followed and fired one shot before the thieves fled the scene with stolen merchandise in a white Sedan, according to police, local CBS affiliate WUSA9 reported.

Savoy also told the NBC4 that the incident did not result in any injuries or property damage, and that the value of the stolen merchandise remained undetermined. MPD internal affairs officers were investigating whether the guard was justified in firing his weapon, NBC4 and WUSA9 noted. (RELATED: ‘Nobody Is Safe Around Here’: Crime Wave Cripples Once-Trendy Blue City Neighborhood)

Some 15 thieves raided the same Chanel on Feb. 12, 2023, according to NBC4. During that robbery, the masked and hooded suspects also used a fire extinguisher as a distraction, WUSA9 reported. Police made the surveillance footage of that attack public.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact MPD.