‘Fight Like Hell’: Autistic Detransitioner Draws Standing Ovation For Slamming Therapists, Trans Activists

An autistic detransitioner apparently drew a standing ovation after her speech at AmericaFest Tuesday for slamming therapists and transgender activists.

Chloe Cole, a 19-year-old woman who was previously convinced she was supposed to be a man, spoke out about her experience after reversing the transgender procedures she received as a minor, according to a video posted by The Post Millennial on Twitter.

“Fight like Hell,” Cole told the audience at AmericaFest, who appeared to rise from their seats to applaud.

“Starting in our communities, don’t think for a second that this is just a California issue. Because this is happening in every single community, in every single city, in every single state in the U.S. Everywhere in the West,” Cole said.

“It’s infected our families. It’s torn apart children from their mothers, their fathers, their caretakers. From the people who love them and know them best,” Cole continued. “It’s infected our institutions, mainly healthcare and education.”

Cole struggled in her youth with undiagnosed autism and says she was sexually abused. She told the audience that her transition began when she was a child, explaining how medical professionals addressed her discomfort with early puberty at age nine by leading Cole down the transgender “pipeline.” (RELATED: ‘Blatantly Obvious’: Riley Gaines Explains Why She Believes Women Fear Speaking Out Against Trans Athletes)

“You might feel afraid of the consequences of speaking out. The backlash can be brutal. But while you might lose your friends, you may lose your job, you can — and you will — gain so much more by living and speaking truthfully,” Cole said.

“We cannot ignore what is going on,” Cole said. “These irresponsible, evil adults must be held accountable.”