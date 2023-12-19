California Residents May Soon Be Drinking Recycled Sewage After New Rule Passes

California regulators approved Tuesday new rules that let water agencies recycle used water as drinking water, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

This new regulation takes hold after the state has experienced multiple droughts that have taken a toll on the state’s water reserves, according to The AP.(RELATED: 3M To Pay $10.3 Billion In Settlement Of Lawsuits Over Allegedly Poisoning Water Systems)

Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water https://t.co/FYB1aDcZp4 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2023

Due to water scarcity, the state was already previously using recycled water for decades, but such recycled water usage stopped short of becoming drinking water, The AP reported.

“Water is so precious in California. It is important that we use it more than once,” Jennifer West, managing director of WateReuse California, said, according to the outlet.

The recycled drinking water would be zealously treated for pathogens to ensure quality drinkable water, The AP reported.

“It’s at the same drinking water quality, and probably better in many instances,” said Darrin Polhemus, deputy director of the division of drinking water for the California Water Resources Control Board, according to The AP.

The State of Colorado adopted a similar measure back in Oct. 2022, making it the first state in the U.S. to do so, The AP reported. The California regulatory decision requires water agencies let their customers know before they start directly recycling their wastewater, according to The AP. Water agencies in Los Angeles and San Diego have already planned pilot programs to start this process, ABC7 reported.

Recycling wastewater is not a new concept. Israel is the leading country, recycling almost 90 percent of their water — principally for agricultural irrigation purposes, according to the Hydro Tech Group.