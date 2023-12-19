‘This Is Dead Wrong’: Turley Blasts ‘Fundamentally Flawed’ Ruling By Colorado Court Barring Trump From Ballot

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley blasted the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday that barred former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential ballot.

The court ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 election in a 4-3 decision. “It puts this on the rocket docket for the Supreme Court,” Turley told “Hannity” guest host Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary in the Trump administration. (RELATED: ‘Outrageous Form Of Lawfare’: Social Media Explodes After Colorado Supreme Court Tosses Trump Off Ballot)

“They’ve got to get involved first of all because there’s not much time to make a final decision and also have to get involved because this is dead wrong,” Turley added. “I think they are dead wrong on the law. I just published a piece in Georgetown for this theory. I think it’s fundamentally flawed, both in terms of the language of the Constitution and the history.”

WATCH:



Trump has led President Joe Biden in polling, being 3.5% ahead of the incumbent in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 14.

“They had to adopt the most sweeping interpretation on every single issue. The only opinion that’s not sweeping is when they get to the First Amendment and free speech, then they adopt a narrow interpretation,” Turley said. “They suggest Trump doesn’t have free speech protections. In order to establish he was engaged in an insurrection, they go back to speeches in 2016, and they basically daisy chain these speeches to say, ‘look he’s been at this for a long time.’ I think the factual and legal basis of this opinion is really so porous that the Supreme Court will make fast work of it.”

Trump receives 62.9% support in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for the Republican primary from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17, leading Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida by 50.8%. In Iowa, Trump leads DeSantis by 32%, according to RealClearPolitics.

“This country needs some healing, and what the Colorado Supreme Court did is they basically took a blow at democracy in the name of democracy as you mentioned,” Turley told McEnany. “We never needed the democratic process more. We need voters to be able to make a decision.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.