Florida Man Pleads Guilty For Threatening To Kill Chief Justice

A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, placed a call in July to the Supreme Court, leaving an “expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message” where he “repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice,” according to the DOJ. Sidhwaney revealed the justice he had threatened was Chief Justice John Roberts during a court-ordered psychological evaluation, Politico reported.

“I will fucking kill you,” he said in his message to the Court, according to a court document.

Sidhwaney was arrested nearly a month after the incident on August 18, 2023, per a court document. (RELATED: Chief Justice Roberts Says Putting Fence Around The Supreme Court After Dobbs Leak Was The ‘Hardest’ Decision He Made)

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Chief Justice Roberts, records say. https://t.co/BM5OWMiDFT — @JessBravin.bsky.social (@JessBravin) December 19, 2023



Sidhwaney is “suffering from a severe mental disease or defect, namely delusional disorder with psychosis,” according to the psychological evaluation. Nevertheless, he is “relatively stable” on the medication he is taking and “very intelligent,” meeting the “minimal standards for competency to proceed,” the doctor told the court in September.

Sidhwaney, who pleaded guilty to “transmitting an interstate threat to kill,” faces up to five years in prison, according to the DOJ.

Nicholas Roske, who traveled from California, was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in June 2022 for attempting to assassinate him following the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.