‘If You Can’t Win, Cheat’: Trump World Responds To Colorado Supreme Court Keeping Him Off Ballot

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys, family and campaign blasted the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday that bars him from the state’s presidential ballot.

The court decided that Trump was disqualified under provisions of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in a 4-3 ruling Tuesday. “Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.(RELATED: ‘Outrageous Form Of Lawfare’: Social Media Explodes After Colorado Supreme Court Tosses Trump Off Ballot)

Cheung criticized the left-leaning group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, which brought the suit to keep Trump off the Colorado ballot, before going on to criticize others who he blamed for trying to keep Colorado residents from voting for Trump.

“Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls. They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November,” Cheung said. “The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits.”

Let’s not worry about Democracy or the will of the American people… If you can’t win, cheat… This is unAmerican and the typical playbook of the modern democratic party. https://t.co/jxHN4AoVgL — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 19, 2023

“Let’s not worry about Democracy or the will of the American people… If you can’t win, cheat… This is un-American and the typical playbook of the modern democratic party,” Trump’s son Eric Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump attorney Alina Habba ripped the decision on Tuesday. “This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation’s democracy,” she said, according to Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell. “It will not stand, and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order.”

“Mass censorship. Intelligence coups. Imprisoning dissidents. Election interference. And now, removing Trump from the ballot,” America First Legal founder Stephen Miller posted. “Democrats have declared war on Democracy.”

Former Trump administration officials also joined in criticizing the ruling.

“Colorado just decided to disenfranchise the people of their state by choosing to remove Donald Trump from the ballot,” former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson posted.

“Putin-style ‘my opponent isn’t qualified for the ballot’,” former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell posted.

Today’s ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court is much more than a political attack on President Donald Trump — it’s an attack on the Republican Party and an attack on the very fabric of America. Everyone, including the Republicans running against Donald Trump for the Republican… — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) December 20, 2023

Other Trump allies also spoke up about the decision.

“Today’s ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court is much more than a political attack on President Donald Trump — it’s an attack on the Republican Party and an attack on the very fabric of America,” MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, a former assistant White House press secretary, posted. “Everyone, including the Republicans running against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, and even President Joe Biden, must speak out swiftly against this unconstitutional ruling and stand for fair and honest elections.”

Trump leads President Joe Biden by 3.5% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 14.

