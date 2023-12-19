Teen Who Threatened To Shoot Up Synagogue Ordered To Write Book Report On Hero Who Saved Jews

A 13-year-old was sentenced to probation and ordered to write a book report about a World War II hero who saved thousands of Jews after threatening to shoot up a local synagogue in Canton, Ohio, according to WKYC, an NBC affiliate.

The teen, whose name has not been released, repeatedly threatened the Temple Israel in Canton on the platform Discord and was charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct, according to WKYC. Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James sentenced the teen to a year of probation and ordered him to read a book about Carl Lutz, a World War II hero and Swiss diplomat, who is credited with saving more than 62,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. (RELATED: ‘It Was Chaos’: Police Arrest Woman Who Drove Car Into Israeli Christian Protest)

The teen must also continue counseling sessions with a therapist and cannot have unsupervised use of the internet, according to WKYC. The minor spent 10 days in the Juvenile Attention Center and the judge suspended a previous order that required an additional 80 days at the center.

Stark County police reportedly found plans and maps of the synagogue and a detailed plan for a mass shooting after officers were called out to the child’s home in September, according to Cleveland 19, a local media outlet. The teen was also following a number of antisemitic groups online.

“We stand by a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats made against our community,” Stark County Sheriff George Maier said in a statement to Cleveland 19. “Every threat is investigated thoroughly with the seriousness it deserves. We work diligently to ensure that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Protecting our community is a responsibility we bear with the highest level of commitment and vigilance.”

Temple Israel in Canton did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

