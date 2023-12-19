Transgender Activist Touted By Blue State Dems Charged With Rape Of A Minor

LGBTQ activist Kendall Stephens, who identifies as a transgender woman and has worked with members of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party, was charged with the rape of a minor, according to court documents filed Monday in the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Stephens, 37, was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department and appeared before a judge on Monday, according to the documents. The department charged Stephens with one count of rape forcible compulsion, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person under 13, among other charges. (RELATED: Lawsuit Alleges Nine-Year-Old Girl Repeatedly Raped By Older Student On School Bus)

The attorney general’s office acknowledged to the Daily Caller News Foundation that it had accepted charges presented by the Philadelphia police department.

“Philadelphia police filed charges – Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office referred the charges to the Office of Attorney General, and we have accepted the referral,” a spokesperson said. “We are deferring requests for the charging documents to the court repository.”

The judge ordered that Stephens’ bail be set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29, according to court documents.

Prominent and outspoken radical trans-LGBTQ activist Kendall Stephens was arrested in Philadelphia for allegedly r*ping 2 young boys. Charges include r*pe, involuntary assault, obscenity to minors, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors and involuntary deviant sexual… pic.twitter.com/9APcN0xVMJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2023

Stephens became an LGBTQ activist in 2020 after being assaulted at home in 2020, according to CBS News. Stephens later spoke at a press conference held by District Attorney Larry Krasner in 2021 ahead of the International Transgender Day of Visibility, according to ABC6 News, a local media outlet.

Several months later, Stephens was asked to speak on behalf of the LGBTQ community in an endorsement ceremony of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis in March 2022. Stephens was also reportedly invited by Democratic Sen. Bob Casey to speak “about the horrors facing the LGBTQIA+ community” in October 2022, according to a post from Stephens’ Instagram account.

Stephens also spoke at a rally for the “Fairness Act” in April, which adds sexual orientation and gender identity as a protected class against discrimination, according to Patriot-News, a local media outlet.

Stephens, Casey, Krasner and Shapiro did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.