Chaos Erupts At Infectious Disease Hospitals As Suspected Viral Outbreak Sweeps Nation: REPORT

Rumors erupted Sunday of a major viral outbreak plaguing Russia after videos circulated online showing rows of ambulances lined up outside Moscow’s main infectious disease hospitals.

Russian authorities from the Moscow Department of Health were quick to deny that any type of virus or other sort of disease was plaguing its citizens after Russian-language Telegram channel, Baza, reported on the rows of ambulances on Sunday, according to Newsweek. Footage of the queues was also shared on social media, and it doesn’t look normal. It looks like a chaotic scene.

“A queue of ambulances at Infectious Diseases Hospitals No. 1 and No. 2 in Moscow,” Baza reported. “Most of the sick people have pneumonia. According to Baza, about 30 ambulances gathered at the first hospital, and more than 10 ambulances at the second hospital.”

Russia: A massive queue of ambulances arrived at Moscow’s Infectious Disease Hospitals #1 and #2. The majority of patients brought in reportedly have symptoms of pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/HDAk0cGCsS — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 17, 2023

But just days before the images were shared on Baza, which is linked to the Russian regime’s security services, another media outlet reported that an “incomprehensible virus began to spread across Russia.” Newsweek appeared to think this statement was referring to a new wave of COVID-19 or another acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI).

The World Health Organization noted in mid-December that respiratory diseases were on the rise throughout Europe, including Russia. Yet Russian authorities maintain that the number of ambulances is standard practice. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just A Matter Of Time’: Scientists Issue Warning As Deadly, Ebola-Like Virus Spreads)

Reports of a surge in “mouse fever” or “rat-bite fever” have been reported among Russian soldiers. “Rat-bite fever” is a viral infection that causes symptoms such as fever, extreme headaches, decreased blood pressure and hemorrhages in the eyes.