Video Shows Fire Destroying Church Hours Before Toy Drive For Holidays

Firefighters in Los Angeles raced to Victory Outreach church in Pomona in the early hours Tuesday as a fire broke out within the structure.

Footage shared on Twitter by the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows flames billowing from the property. When fire units arrived at 2:47 am local time, the fire reached a two-alarm status, meaning the inferno called for extra trucks and support for potentially hazardous materials, as well as oxygen tanks.

It was dawn before the flames were diminished to the point where debris could be cleaned and handled.

No injuries were reported, but the church was set to host a toy drive Tuesday, which was rescheduled for Sunday night. (RELATED: Roughly 250 Evacuated As ‘Volcano Of Fire’ Erupts In Guatemala: Report)

“As some of you might have heard, this morning our church building caught on fire and it was redeemed a total loss. We will be postponing our service this morning and our ‘Believe’ play & toy giveaway until further notice. Please join us in prayer for our pastors and our church,” Victory Outreach Pomona wrote on its Facebook page. “Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”