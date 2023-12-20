Alaska Sees The Snowiest Winter In 70 Years, And It’s Beautiful

Anchorage, Alaska, is experiencing its snowiest year since at least 1953, and it is absolutely gorgeous.

Alaska’s 2023 winter season has already seen more than 70 inches of snowfall in Anchorage, according to a video shared by AccuWeather. The average snowfall in the region is just 29. 1 inches, proving this year is a real record-breaker for cold weather and precipitation.

In fact, Alaska broke its winter weather records back in November, according to NASA’s Earth Observatory. And a mountain pass close to Anchorage nearly hit the national record for 24-hour snowfall. More snowfall is forecast throughout the coming days while temperatures remain in the mid-20s, according to Alaska News Source.

Let it snow? ❄️❄️ It’s been the snowiest year to date since at least 1953 in Anchorage, Alaska. So far this season, Anchorage has seen 70.8 inches of snow, compared to the 29.1 average. pic.twitter.com/kHn1o4Iu0K — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 19, 2023

“It’s almost like getting three years’ worth of precipitation in a two-year span,” Weather Service meteorologist Tim Markle told the Washington Post. (RELATED: Incredible Images Of Icelandic Volcanic Eruption Overwhelm Internet)

Alaskans, though used to the plummeting temperatures, have clearly had to deal with a little bit of chaos within the serene beauty of a white Christmas. In one video shared on social media, a person driving through South Anchorage in the snow has to pull over as a giant pile of something smashed into the windscreen.

But the precipitation didn’t stop at least one or two families (or maybe a whole community) from putting up massive Christmas trees, lights and all, outside in the cold.