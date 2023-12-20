Harris Faulkner So Taken Aback By Liberal Contributor’s Answer That She Cuts Him Off And Moves On To Other Guest

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner cut off contributor Richard Fowler and moved on to guest Gianno Caldwell after Fowler called criticism of President Joe Biden’s age pure “palace intrigue.”

Biden, 81, has faced concerns from his own party about his age. First Lady Jill Biden is pushing him to rest more while his aides worry the president is pushing himself too hard, according to Axios.

“He is his own worst enemy when it comes to his schedule,” a former Biden aide told Axios. (RELATED: Biden’s Biggest Problem Just Got Worse)

A Wall Street Journal poll from September found that 73% of voters view Biden as “too old to run for president” compared to just 47% who see former President Donald Trump, 78, as too old to run.

Fowler was asked for his opinions on the Axios report.

“I’m not gonna engage in the palace intrigue here. I think what we do know we’ve been talking about —” Fowler began.

“Wait a minute, palace intrigue? You don’t believe the people closest to him?” Harris pushed back.

“Let me be very clear,” Fowler replied. “When I say palace intrigue I’m talking about what the First Lady’s office is doing.”

“That’s not palace intrigue. She is not supposed to be running the country so she is trying to run him.”



“I said this whether it was Donald Trump in the White House or Joe Biden in the White House. When you have unnamed aides making comments to reporters, for me I find that to be problematic. If you’re gonna say it, put your name on it,” Fowler said.

“Oh wow, so you want to impugn all journalism,” Harris shot back. “You don’t think we can have our sources and that their sources aren’t good? And by the way, when you get north of three sources. Now remember, how many staff members have been talking all along. That’s a lot to say that you don’t believe their reporting —”

“I agree with triple sourcing and I won’t deny the president’s age,” Fowler replied. “I’m saying I won’t comment on palace intrigue. Now with that being said what I will say is this time last year, I want to say the segment on this date last year, we were talking about the idea of the potential of the possible recession. As we move into this Christmas holiday we’re not having that conversation. So while his age is indeed a problem the president does have an opportunity to talk about — the president has the opportunity to talk about —”

Harris then cut Fowler off and poked fun at Fowler’s attempt to digress from the topic of Biden’s age and instead turn it to the economy.

Faulkner then played a clip of Jimmy Fallon mocking Biden’s age, arguing concerns about it does not amount to “palace intrigue.”

“Good to see comedians actually roasting the president which used to be their job,” Caldwell said. “They used to do that until Donald Trump came around and then it was all about Donald Trump. It’s interesting in the last point about what Richard said, because the palace intrigue we’ve been seeing him comment on when Donald Trump was in office over and over again regardless of a named source or not. And you have Richard, we’ve been doing this for over seven years, I know that and have been on television.”

“The truth of the matter is Democrats are very much afraid of multiple issues that Joe Biden has which is alienating voters. His age is one of them, the border is another one, inflation is another one and the economy is another one.”

Faulkner and Fowler then resumed spatting over whether Fowler had commented on past anonymously sourced stories before Faulkner ended the segment.

