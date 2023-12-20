Turley Gives Single Reason All 9 SCOTUS Justices Should Cut Down Trump Ballot Ruling Without Any Dissenters

Fox News legal analyst Jonathon Turley gave the single reason all nine Supreme Court justices should strike down Colorado’s decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state ballot.

Turley, a constitutional law attorney at Georgetown University, said the justices should not have a dissenting opinion on this case because four justices on the Colorado Supreme Court have attempted to add a “destabilizing element” into the U.S. constitutional system.

“It’s not a get-out-of-free card because there’s laws regarding insurrection and incitement. And notably, Trump was not charged with that,” Turley said. “You had a very motivated special counsel, Jack Smith, who hit Trump with anything he could, but he conspicuously left out insurrection, sedition, because he couldn’t prove it, because the evidence is not there. So that only adds to the problems here, but the real issue for the Supreme Court is far more fundamental and frankly chilling.”

“You know, this country is the most successful and stable constitutional system in history. Now after two centuries of that, what these four justices have done is to introduce a destabilizing element in that system. And it’s gonna go to the Supreme Court and this may be the ultimate challenge for Chief Justice Roberts. I have no question they will overturn this decision, but they should do it unanimously. They should do it in one voice, all nine and not divide on this. It’s too important not to speak as one,” he continued.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision to disqualify Trump from the ballot arguing that the former president violated the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” The ruling found that the state does not need an act of Congress to remove the former president from the 2024 presidential ballot due to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot the justices say he “engaged” in.

Chief Justice Brian Boatright dissented, arguing the state law “was not enacted to decide whether a candidate engaged in insurrection.” (RELATED: ‘Due Process Is Not A Loophole!’: CNN Analyst Fires Back At John Avlon After He Defends Ripping Trump Off Ballot)

“In the absence of an insurrection-related conviction, I would hold that a request to disqualify a candidate under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not a proper cause of action under Colorado’s election code,” Boatright wrote.

Trump said the justices in Colorado have “weaponized” the 2024 election to benefit President Joe Biden, who he accused of weaponizing the Department of Justice.

“‘Justice’ weaponization is a very dirty game to play, and it can have repercussions far greater than anything that Biden or his Thugs could understand. They ought to withdraw all of their Fake, Political Indictments against their Republican Opponent, me, immediately. This is a Pandora’s box, that works two ways, and it should be closed and tightly sealed RIGHT NOW,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

The four justices who voted to bar Trump from the ballot have all donated to Democrats.

