Pete Buttigieg Spent Thousands On Flights While His Agency Pushed Emissions Rules

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on flights in government jets while his agency has promulgated climate regulations, according to a new report by the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Inspector General.

Buttigieg has spent more than $58,000 to fly in government jets since taking over as transportation secretary in 2021, according to the inspector general’s report. In that same time period, his agency has pushed climate policies designed to reduce emissions caused by the American transportation sector, including regulations that would limit consumer choice if finalized.

The figures cited in the report do not include other expenses associated with Buttigieg’s travel, such as food and lodging costs, according to the report’s text. Climate activists and environmentalists often malign jet travel because they perceive the carbon dioxide emissions generated by air travel to be detrimental to the environment. (RELATED: Biden FAA Pushing Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control System Falls Into Total Disarray)

🚨IRONY ALERT🚨 Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg COMPLAINS about his flights being canceled/delayed If only we had someone within the federal government who was in charge of planes, roads, and railways! pic.twitter.com/SUmHp3PrT9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2023

“As the report confirms, the Secretary travels by commercial airline the vast majority of the time and has directed that travel and logistical decisions be grounded in efficient and responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” a spokesperson for the DOT told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The exceptions have been when the Department’s career ethics officials, who have served under both Democratic and Republican administrations, determined that the use of a 9-seat FAA aircraft would be either more cost effective or should be approved for exceptional scheduling or security reasons. The majority of times the FAA aircraft was used actually saved taxpayers money, including in instances that were required for exceptional scheduling needs.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a DOT sub-agency, proposed an ambitious update to fuel economy standards for cars and light-duty trucks in July that Dan Kish, a senior research fellow for the Institute for Energy Research, told the DCNF amounts to an “[electric vehicle] mandate.” On the day before Thanksgiving, the DOT finalized a regulation that effectively requires state and local transportation agencies to establish greenhouse gas reduction targets for federally-funded roadway projects.

“The climate crisis is here today, threatening Americans’ lives and livelihoods, our homes and businesses, and even the way we travel and operate our federal agencies,” Buttigieg said in October 2021.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.