‘A SAD DAY IN AMERICA’: Trump Blasts Colorado Ballot Ban

Former President Donald Trump condemned the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that disqualifies him from the state’s ballot for the 2024 election over the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” in Truth Social posts on Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Supreme Court reached its decision in a 4-3 ruling, and it is on hold until Jan. 4, the day before the deadline to cement the list of candidates for the Republican primary, pending an appeal to the Supreme Court, according to CNN. Trump is fundraising off the ban, and criticized it as a “shame” and a “sad day” for the United States in his posts on the platform. (RELATED: Trump’s Eligibility For The 2024 Ballot Could Be Headed To The Supreme Court)

“WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!,” he posted.

“A SAD DAY IN AMERICA!!!,” another post read.

Trump also denounced the other charges against him.

“BIDEN SHOULD DROP ALL OF THESE FAKE POLITICAL INDICTMENTS AGAINST ME, BOTH CRIMINAL & CIVIL,” Trump posted. “EVERY CASE I AM FIGHTING IS THE WORK OF THE DOJ & WHITE HOUSE. NO SUCH THING HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. BANANA REPUBLIC??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

Republicans reacted with outrage on social media following the ruling that Trump could not be on the state’s presidential ballot.

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz said in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday that Trump’s disqualification is not legitimate.

“It’s a scandal. It’s a shame. The justices who wrote this decision ought to be ashamed of themselves,” Dershowitz said. “It’s a purely partisan ploy. And the Supreme Court ought to take this up as soon as possible and get us back to the business of electing presidents based on what the people want, not what partisans want and what they can get partisan judges to enact, which clearly violates the explicit terms of the Constitution itself.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.