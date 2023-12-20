Terrifying Video Shows Train Crashing Into Semi-Truck, Derailing

Video shared online Monday showed the terrifying moment a Union Pacific train ripped through a semi-truck and derailed near Aledo, Texas, Sunday.

The footage, shared online by ABC 7, shows a clear morning just outside of Aledo, near the Dallas-Fort Worth area of the Lonestar State, Fox 4 reported. Samuel Ingram, the person filming the scene, was sitting in traffic at the railroad stop with a handful of cars in front of him, forced to a stop because of an 18-wheeler just up ahead.

The semi-truck was overloaded, Fox 4 reported, and traveling southbound down a road in Annetta when it got stuck on the tracks. It was hit by a Union Pacific train heading to Fort Worth, which was approaching at such speed and strength that it lifted the truck into the air before all heck broke loose.

“Oh my god,” Ingram says in the video, “Look at the train! Look at the train! It’s flipping upside down.”

Two of the train’s engines and 17 of its cars were derailed, along with the truck being blown to pieces, the outlet reported. The train conductor was taken to a local area hospital to address minor injuries, and no others were reported, according to Fox 4. (RELATED: ‘We Basically Nuked A Town’: Three More Chemicals Discovered At Train Derailment Site)

The area was reportedly closed for several days following the incident as crews cleared the roadway for traffic. No hazardous materials were released, but firefighters and specialists were sent in to clean up the fuel spills, the New York Post said.