2,300-Year-Old Mosaic Made Of The Most Brilliant Material Unearthed In Rome: REPORT

Archaeologists working at Rome’s Palatine Hill reportedly found an incredible treasure in early December.

After five years of working on the archaeological exploration of a large, aristocratic mansion near the Roman Forum, the team discovered a deluxe banquet room believed to be at least 2,300 years old, according to CNN. Within the room, the researchers found an enormous, fully intact wall mosaic made of brightly colored seashells and corals, images of which were shared by Voice of Europe on social media.

The mosaic is 16.4 feet long (5 meters) and features designs of tridents, trumpets, lotus leaves, mythological creatures and more, all made from mother of pearl, shells, corals, precious glass and marble, CNN reported. The actual wall is framed with ancient Egyptian blue tiles, travertine and crystals.

The discovery was described as “unmatched” by Colosseum Archaeological Park lead archaeologist Alfonsina Russo. It’s believed the scene depicted in the mosaic celebrates victories in naval and land battles, and was likely funded by one or more extremely wealthy Romans.

Unearthing a 2300-year-old mosaic overlooking Rome https://t.co/qsbbzcEyOB pic.twitter.com/vBBEvmUsdk — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) December 21, 2023

“This banquet hall, which measures 25 square meters (270 square feet), is just one space within a ‘domus’ (the Latin word for house) spread on several floors,” Russo told CNN. “In ancient times, when powerful noble families inhabited the Palatine Hill, it was customary to use rich decorative elements as a symbol to show-off opulence and high social rank.”

The banquet hall overlooked the estate’s garden and was likely used in the summer to entertain guests, according to CNN. Other discoveries within the complex reportedly include lead pipes designed to carry water around the property, including fountains and other water features. (RELATED: The Fall Of Rome Just Got A Major Historical Update That Changes Everything)

The biggest takeaway from this discovery is no matter your wealth, status, or the stuff you own, history will forget you. The person who commissioned this piece was probably incredibly important during his life, but no one knows who he is today. You could spend your whole life working to build a property like this, only for it to be forgotten by history for potentially thousands of years.