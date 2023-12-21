Popular Kids Show Promotes Boy Dancing In Dress For His Two Dads

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix, a popular TV show for babies and toddlers, features a boy in a dress dancing for his gay dads.

I’m not offended by the gay dads, I’m offended that every time kids learn to “be themselves” it’s always synonymous with being transgender. “Be yourself” can also mean not acting how people expect you to act or being a happy person all the time despite bad situations.

Kids don’t have to be gay or transgender to understand “be yourself.” Teaching young kids that being yourself is being the opposite sex is a garbage message.

