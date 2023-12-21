Washington Post Offers Laid-Off Employees The Most Insulting Parting Gift Ever

Washington Post employees who took a buyout agreement amidst potential layoffs were offered the most insulting parting gift, according to a portion of an email shared online.

The Post announced in October it would offer buyouts to staff members in an effort to reduce their workforce by 240. The move came after CEO Patty Stonesifer said the website was having issues with subscriptions, traffic and advertising and needed to reduce their workforce to improve the overall health of the company.

The company met their goal of staff reduction, according to Axios, but some staffers felt a sting on the heels of their departure.

“Take a Last Look At The Post Store,” a paragraph headline from a departing email reads, according to a screenshot shared by Semafor’s Max Tani.

“Before your last day at The Post, make sure you stop by The Post Store to take advantage of special employee pricing on products, including alumni gear. You will not be able to access discounted rates after your last day at The Post,” the email reads in part.

Some people at the Washington Post who took buyouts thought it was insensitive to receive a departure email that included a line telling them to “take a last look” at the discounted WaPo merch store before leaving. pic.twitter.com/DHtDpv6hX9 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 21, 2023

Washington Post staffers have been embroiled in a larger fight, with approximately 750 staffers holding a 24-hour strike after The Post Guild and management could not agree on a contract following more than a year of negotiations, according to Axios. (RELATED: WaPo Staff Walk Off The Job As The Outlet Hemorrhages Money, Lays Off Employees)

Stonesifer said Tuesday, however, the company was headed into the new year in a “better financial position” despite a smaller workforce, Axios reported.

“I am very aware of how difficult this process has been for everyone involved and I want to thank you for the grace and respect you have shown at every step” Stonesifer reportedly told employees.