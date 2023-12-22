Barack Obama Reportedly Intervened To Help Save President Gay At Harvard

Former President Barack Obama reportedly intervened to try to help save Harvard President Claudine Gay as she faced calls to step down.

Gay testified alongside University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth in which the three refused to say if calling for the genocide of Jews violated the college’s code of conduct during a House Education Committee hearing.

Gay has since faced numerous calls to step down. (RELATED: ‘It’s Racist To Expect The Best …?’: John McWhorter Calls For Harvard President Claudine Gay To Resign)

Obama, a Harvard graduate himself, allegedly lobbied on Gay’s behalf, Jewish Insider reported citing “a source familiar with the matter.”

“It sounded like people were being asked to close ranks to keep the broader administration stable – including its composition,” a source with knowledge of Obama’s alleged involvement told Jewish Insider.

The House Education Committee opened an investigation into the university’s “learning environments, policies, and disciplinary procedures” following the testimony.

Billionaire donor Len Blavatnik’s family foundation is pausing donations to the university following the hearings, now urging the school to handle the rise in anti-Semitism more aggressively.