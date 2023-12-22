Bradley Cooper Rushes Out Of Conference To Aid Daughter In Apparent Medical Situation

Bradley Cooper excused himself from a press conference promoting “Maestro” in New York on Thursday, after saying he needed to rush to his daughter’s aid.

Cooper, who has joint custody of Lea with his ex, Irina Shayk, expressed urgency to depart just 20 minutes into a press conference arranged to promote his Netflix film, according to Daily Mail. “So sorry. The school nurse just called me,” he said.

Cooper seemed worried for his daughter, but also seemed concerned about remaining respectful of the task at hand.

“Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going. Is that all right?” he asked.

He rushed off to make the call, then returned with an update on what seemed to be an urgent situation that may have been medical in nature.

“I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs… I have to apply something that they won’t allow… I have to do it, so it’s like a ten minute walk,'”” Cooper said, according to Daily Mail.

The famous actor excused himself and left the building to tend to his six-year-old child.

Bradley Cooper and his daughter yesterday in New York pic.twitter.com/ITGRFU4CPN — BradleyCooperNews (@BCooperfanpage) December 22, 2023

Cooper plays the part of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” which began streaming on Netflix on Dec. 1. He directed, produced, and also stars in the production, alongside Mulligan, who plays Bernstein’s wife, Felicia, in the film. (RELATED: REPORT: Jewish Organizations Approve Of Bradley Cooper’s New Movie ‘Maestro’)

It’s unclear how long Cooper was absent from the conference, and he made no mention of the personal family matter on his social media outlets.

There have been no updates on the nature of Lea’s condition at this time. This story continues to develop.