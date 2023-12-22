CNN Analyst Warns Biden ‘He’ll Lose’ Reelection If He Keeps Talking About ‘Bidenomics’

CNN political commentator Errol Louis warned President Joe Biden on Friday that running on “Bidenomics” and the economy will cost him the election.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked Louis whether he agrees that running on democracy is the strongest political card Biden has.

“It is. Well, after all others failed, right? He’s tried to use ‘Bidenomics’ because the economy is always the number one issue. The polls are suggesting that’s not necessarily going over very well with people, in part because of inflation, maybe misperceptions about some other things, maybe just an unfortunate lag. You know, yeah, sure, the economy might be getting better, but if voters don’t perceive it in time, then he’ll lose,” Louis said. (RELATED: Jimmy Carter Used To Be The Low Bar Everyone Measured Against – Until Biden Came Along)



“So I think they moved on to the next thing and the polling suggests that it is, in fact, the defense of democracy is very high. There are some split decisions over what to do about it and that’s where the art of the campaign is going to start to really take the precedence. But as a starting point, it worked for him in 2020. It was his origin story, right? He said, when he saw the march in Charlottesville, the hate march, and he associated that with Donald Trump and said, ‘We’ve got to do better.’ That was kind of his core political message. And because he won, you’ve got to assume that it worked.”

Several economic indicators point to a disgruntled public. The consumer price index, which measures inflation, rose 0.1 percent overall in November, totaling 3.1 percent for the year, leaving prices relatively elevated. Prices for rent, transportation services and food have increased. Total prices are still up 17.2 percent since Biden took office in January of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Real wages have also declined by 2.1 percent during the same timeframe.

Job growth is up in three major sectors: government, private education and health services, and leisure and hospitality. Other sectors, like transportation and warehousing, saw a decrease in jobs or no improvement.

Biden’s approval rating reflects the growing discontentment among Americans; a recent Monmouth University poll found Biden’s approval rating dropped to 34 percent, as many respondents cited Biden’s failure to address the economy and immigration.