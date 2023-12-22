EXCLUSIVE: New Pro-DeSantis PAC To Launch Major Ad Buy On Christmas Eve

A new political action committee boosting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid is releasing its first advertisement on Sunday since the group’s launch, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

Good Fight is focused solely on broadcast advertising and will largely push positive messaging to boost DeSantis’ White House bid, according to a source familiar with the group’s creation. The super PAC is placing a $1.3 million reservation for its ad, titled “That’s Who He Is,” to run on broadcast and cable in Iowa ahead of the Jan. 15 caucus. (RELATED: DeSantis-Supporting Super PAC Cancels Ad Buys In Key Early States Amid Major Shift In Resources)

“Good Fight is a new super PAC, funded by donors who feel strongly about the Governor and First Lady’s message — that he’s a fighter, has strong conservative principles, sterling integrity, and effective leadership,” the source familiar told the DCNF. “They felt so strongly about the First Lady’s message, they wanted to back an ad that might look familiar to Floridians, as it tells the story of Who Ron DeSantis is as a father and fighter.”

WATCH:

The ad features Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis speaking on her husband’s background and role in their family while she battled breast cancer, along with clips from the campaign trail this year.

“I get asked all the time, ‘who is Ron DeSantis?’ Well, he’s the kid who ended up working his tail off, paying his way through school, then volunteering to serve in the Navy and deploying to Iraq. He’s the man who I fell in love with from the moment we met, and he’s the dad of three very rambunctious, energetic children,” Casey DeSantis says in the ad. “But if you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t.”

Another new pro-DeSantis super PAC, Fight Right, is focused solely on broadcast ads, while Never Back Down prioritizes building a ground game.

Also on Sunday, Fight Right is launching a $1.3 million anti-Nikki Haley spot in Iowa, the DCNF has learned. The group will begin placing over $2.5 million worth of ad buys ahead of the Jan. 15 caucus, and is planning on allocating funding toward New Hampshire, as well.

Never Back Down is cancelling all of its 2024 ad reservations in Iowa and New Hampshire, currently totaling to $2.5 million, while the new super PACs focus on ads. Good Fight filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday just over a month after Fight Right formed in mid-November.

DeSantis is currently polling in second in Iowa behind only former President Donald Trump, but has fallen to fourth in New Hampshire while Haley has experienced a surge, according to the RealClearPolitics averages.

