Hospital Suspected Of Illegally Transitioning Kids Sues Red State AG To Block Patient Records

Seattle Children’s Hospital system filed a lawsuit against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in an attempt to block a subpoena requesting patient records to see if the hospital is illegally providing transgender hormones to Texas minors.

Paxton opened an investigation into the hospital and demanded patient records on Nov. 17 to determine whether or not the hospital was breaking Texas law, which bans minors from getting puberty blockers, hormone therapy and transgender surgeries, according to the lawsuit filed on Dec. 7. In response, Seattle Children’s Hospital filed a petition arguing that Paxton’s demands violate Washington state’s Shield Law, which protects healthcare providers from being prosecuted for performing abortions for patients traveling out of state. (RELATED: Parents Sue Blue State School District For ‘Intentionally’ Transitioning Daughter Without Their Consent)

“Furthermore, the Demands are an unconstitutional attempt to investigate and chill potential travel by Texas residents to obtain healthcare in another state,” the lawsuit reads.

Paxton’s subpoena stated that the attorney general’s office was investigating Seattle Children’s Hospital for “misrepresentations” and alleged violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which protects consumers against “misleading and deceptive business practices, according to the lawsuit. The hospital system also argued that Paxton was outside of his jurisdiction and that “Seattle Children’s does not have ‘substantial contacts’ with Texas that would establish general jurisdiction here.”

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed the law in June banning any doctor from providing transgender surgeries to minors, such as a phalloplasty and vaginoplasty, as well as hormones and puberty blockers, according to the legislation. The law also gives Paxton’s office the ability to “restrain or enjoin the person from committing, continuing to commit, or repeating the violation” if they believe a physician is violating the law.

In August, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the ban would be allowed to take effect while a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union trying to halt enforcement of the law played out in the courts.

Paxton’s office and the hospital system did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.