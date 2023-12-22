Sheriff Launches Investigation Into Gun Control Group For Possibly Breaking Gun Control Law

A San Juan County Sheriff is reportedly investigating a gun control group after they allegedly broke a gun control law they helped put in place.

Sheriff Shane Ferrari announced Monday that he and his office were launching an investigation into the New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence (NMPGV) after the group allegedly went door-to-door exchanging gift cards for unwanted guns without sanctioned permission, according to The Reload. The group claims the buybacks do not meet legal definitions of a firearms transfer because they “dismantle” the guns they procure, says the outlet.

San Juan County, NM Sheriff: “Either way I look at it, the law is not being followed. I have reached out to ‘New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence’ with questions.” https://t.co/MKBVCQxNQZ pic.twitter.com/1ridn7QNsW — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) December 18, 2023

The investigation comes after the NMPGV’s private buyback in Farmington, New Mexico, was initially declined by the City of Farmington due to public backlash, according to The Reload. The gun control group allegedly decided to proceed with the buyback, which may hold them criminally liable to a gun law it helped pass, the outlet reported.

“Reviewing the law, I do not see where they are exempt from having to undergo a background check and are required to like anyone else,” Ferrari posted on Facebook. “A sale is taking place (gift cards $100 and up), it is advertised as a purchase, and called a ‘buy back.'”

The group is also receiving additional scrutiny for how they allegedly dismantle the firearms they receive, according to the outlet. In a photo shared on Twitter, it looks as though the group is simply sawing them in half, leaving all the critical components intact. (RELATED: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks California Gun Law That Bans Concealed Carry In Most Public Places)

“You exchanged an item with value (gift card) in exchange for the firearms without a background check which is illegal under NM state law. You’re out there advocating for antigun laws all the while you’re breaking antigun laws,” Military Arms wrote on Twitter.

“The statute defines a ‘sale’ as ‘the delivery or passing of ownership, possession or control of a firearm for a fee or other consideration,’ where ‘consideration’ means ‘anything of value exchanged between the parties to a sale.’ A failure to comply is a crime,” New Mexico state rep Stefani Lord wrote on Twitter. “The very few exemptions include sales to a law enforcement agency; otherwise, each party to an unlawful sale in violation of § 30-7-7.1 ‘may be separately charged for the same sale.'”

Sheriff Ferrari’s office is waiting to hear back from state officials regarding the incident.