November Migrant Encounters At The Southern Border Mark New Record

The number of migrant encounters recorded by federal authorities in November are the highest ever for that same month in previous years, according to data released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday.

CBP recorded 242,418 migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in November, according to the data. Crossings have continued to hit records in December, marking more than 547,000 encounters by Border Patrol, alone, since October, according to internal federal data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Feds Raise Concerns Over New Pathway Fueling Migrant Crisis)

Some of the migrants encountered used CBP One to enter the U.S. through legal ports of entry using the phone application to schedule appointments. CBP processed roughly 43,000 migrants through the app, according to the agency.

CBP recorded 235,173 migrant encounters at the southern border in November 2022, 174,845 in November 2021 and 72,113 in November 2020, according to the data.

CBP says it’s increased personnel, transportation and efforts to tackle smuggling networks to address the border surge, but acknowledges that the flow isn’t stopping.

“Despite these efforts, however, global migration remains historically high in the Western Hemisphere and around the world. It is a challenging situation that requires more staff and resources, which is why the Administration requested supplemental funding from Congress to ensure we have what we need to carry out our mission,” the agency said Friday of the latest data update.

“Supplemental funding would help cover projected shortfalls and hire additional personnel, including 1,300 additional Border Patrol agents, to help right-size a system that was not built to manage the level of encounters we are experiencing,” it added.

