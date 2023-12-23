Israel Blames Iran For Drone Strike On Tanker Near India

Israel said Iran was responsible for a drone attack on a Liberian-flagged tanker off the coast of India Saturday, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli government believes that Iran was directly behind the attack on the tanker, the MV Chem Pluto, which the maritime security firm Ambrey described as “Israeli-affiliated,” the Times of Israel reported. Israeli officials reportedly believe the attack was launched from Iranian territory, the Jewish News Syndicate reported. (RELATED: ‘It’s Shameful’: Retired General Rips Biden For Stopping Military From Taking ‘Decisive Action’ Against Rocket Attacks)

The Chem Pluto was hit by an unidentified missile about 200 nautical miles from the Indian city of Veraval Saturday, World Is One News Diplomatic and Defence Correspondent Sidhant Sibal reported. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy responded to assist the stricken vessel, according to reports from Asian News International.

WATCH:

#BREAKING | First visuals of missile hit MV Chem Pluto from Indian Coast Guard Dornier pic.twitter.com/jqLHMrTMDm — WION (@WIONews) December 23, 2023

The vessel was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the southern Indian port of Managlore, according to Sibal. No fatalities were reported in the attack, the Times of Israel reported.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched multiple attacks on merchant vessels around the Bab el Mandab and have attempted other attacks, including one thwarted when the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down 14 drones fired by the rebels from Yemen on Dec. 16. The attacks are reportedly in solidarity with Hamas, which carried out attacks on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people.

Breaking: Indian Navy responds to the incident involving a drone attack off the coast of India; Navy Officials tell @WIONews that Indian naval aircraft is already overhead and “safety of the ship and the crew has been ascertained” https://t.co/0bS7meawTo — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 23, 2023

The Pentagon announced plans for a multi-national task force to combat the attacks on merchant shipping on Dec. 13 as Reuters reported that several companies re-routed their vessels to avoid the strait.

Iranian-backed militias have carried out at least 76 attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, using drones, rockets and even ballistic missiles.

The Israeli government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

