MTG Swatted On Christmas

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s house was swatted Christmas day, local police confirmed.

Major Rodney Bailey of the Rome Police Department in Georgia confirmed with NBC News that Greene’s premises were swatted after a person from Rome, New York, called a suicide hotline falsely claiming to have shot his girlfriend at Greene’s address and threatened to commit suicide.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” Greene tweeted Monday morning. (RELATED: AOC Cooked For ‘Jew Hate’ Christmas Message Likening Jesus Christ To Gazans)

Bailey added that they contacted Greene’s local security liaison about the call after which the police response was canceled.

Swatting is the act of maliciously faking an emergency to draw police response and can be dangerous for the first responders as well as the victims, the FBI states.

In August, Greene was the target of a swatting incident where a malcontent who was upset over Greene’s opinion about transgender people placed a false call to the police claiming that someone had been shot multiple times at Greene’s address.

Greene said this was at least the second time she has been swatted Christmas day.

“Swatted again on Christmas,” she tweeted.