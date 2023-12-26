Dem Ex-Convict Proposes Bill Giving Judges Power To Shorten Violent Offenders’ Sentences

A former convicted felon who became a Democratic state lawmaker proposed a new bill that would allow judges to shorten the length of violent criminals’ sentences.

Democratic Washington state Rep. Tarra Simmons was arrested on drug and theft-related charges in 2011 prior to her election to public office in 2020, according to The Washington Post. Simmons is the backer of a proposed bill that would give Washington judges the power to reduce the “lengthy” sentences of certain criminals, including those who have committed violent offenses. (RELATED: Blue State Dems Introduce Law That Could Jail People For Using Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers)

“The legislature intends to authorize sentencing courts to review lengthy sentences upon a showing that a person’s original sentence no longer serves the interests of justice,” the bill text reads.

Today I get to represent an extraordinary client before the Clemency & Pardons Board. The last time I was before the Board, I was a client represented by counsel. ♥️ #FullCircle — Tarra Simmons (@TarraSimmons5) December 8, 2023

The proposal promotes the economic advantage of shortening longer sentences, as it would save on costs associated with housing inmates, according to its text.

The proposal sets specific criteria for convicts to be eligible for a shortened sentence, such as being at least 18 years old and having served 10 years of their current sentence, or being 17 years old or younger and having served seven years of a sentence, according to the bill text. Convicts would also be eligible for the petition if they were 50 years old or older, demonstrated “positive” behavior while incarcerated or have a serious medical condition.

Under the proposed law, the judge would not be allowed to make the convict’s sentence harsher than the initial ruling.

The proposal argues that long-term sentences “disproportionately impact poor communities and communities of color,” according to the bill’s text. It also argues that those released under the law will encourage “incarcerated individuals to engage in good behavior and to take advantage of rehabilitative programming.”

Violent crime in Washington has risen roughly 26% since 2019, according to The Seattle Times. The property crime rate in Washington was 72% higher than the national average as of 2022, according to the 2023 Washington Criminal Justice Data Snapshot.

Simmons’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

