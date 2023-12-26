US Navy Downs Three Ballistic Missiles, Two Cruise Missiles And A Dozen Drones Fired By The Houthis

U.S. naval assets downed a dozen suicide drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land-based cruise missiles the Houthis fired toward the Red Sea over a 10-hour period on Tuesday, the military said in a statement.

U.S. warships and an aircraft carrier have been on patrol in the Red Sea region to defend commercial shipping from the Iran-backed militant group’s repeated attacks and contain the conflict. Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sanaa time, destroyer USS Laboon and fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier thwarted the day-long salvo of drone and missile attacks in the southern Red Sea region, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, as the Houthis claimed a missile attack on another container vessel.

CENTCOM said no ships were damage and no injuries reported. (RELATED: US Strikes Facilities Used By Iran-Backed Groups In Retaliation For Attack Leaving One American Critically Wounded)

“U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10 hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26. There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries,” CENTCOM said.

The Houthi military spokesperson claimed to target another commercial ship, the MSC United VII, on Dec. 26 with “appropriate naval missiles” after the ship’s captain three times ignored the Houthis’ warnings, according to a translation by a member of the Houthis’ political arm.

MSC UNITED VIII of @MSCCargo is reporting an attack as she sailed south in the Red Sea. https://t.co/qRBv1AWJHZ pic.twitter.com/zPmuq1YR2h — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) December 26, 2023

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their continued support and support of the Palestinian people as part of their religious, moral and humanitarian duty,” the statement said, reiterating intentions to attack any commercial vessel tied to Israeli owners or destined for Israel. “The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm the continuation of their operations in the Red and Arab Bahrain against Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the entry of food and medicine that the Gaza Strip needs.”

MSC United VII had departed from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia with a destination in Karachi, Pakistan, MSC said in a statement issued later on Tuesday.

“The vessel informed a nearby coalition task force warship of the attack and as instructed engaged in evasive maneuvers,” MSC said. All crew were reported safe and a damage assessment was underway.

The Houthis also claimed another attack on the Israeli port of Eliat amid efforts to pressure Israel into ending its war against the Hamas terrorist group, the spokesperson said.

