Video Shows Mammoth Explosion Triggered By Apparent Bombing Of Russian Ship By Ukraine

In a blow against Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Ukrainian forces damaged a warship moored in Crimea, both countries confirmed Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Ukraine claimed the Russian ship was destroyed in the attack, RadioFreeEurope reported. Both the Governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, and the Russian Defense Ministry corroborated the report of the bombing, according to the outlet.

The 360-foot long assault landing ship, known as the Novocherkassk and moored at a base in the city of Feodosia, was likely carrying weapons, including attack drones, Ukrainian military authorities said, according to The New York Times. The bombing by Ukrainian warplanes has left one dead and two wounded, according to Aksyanov, RadioFreeEurope reported.

Over the past month, Russian forces destroyed the city of Marinka, which had been occupied for almost two years by Ukraine, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s chief military officer, Anadolu Ajansi reported. Ukraine’s top military commander addressed the defeat in a news conference shortly after, comparing the attack to the battle for Bakhmut, the eastern city that was taken by Russia in May.

“Street by street, block by block, and our soldiers were being targeted. And the result is what it is.” (RELATED: White House Urges Congress To Pass Ukraine Funding, Doesn’t Mention Migrant Crisis)

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the local Crimean authorities are making plans to temporarily resettle residents of several buildings that were adjacent to the attack, and six people were evacuated to temporary accommodation centers.