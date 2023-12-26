Biden Admin Funded Research To Help Parents ‘Affirm’ Their ‘Gender Diverse’ Children

The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) gave nearly $160,000 to West Virginia University (WVU) to study how parents can better “affirm” their child’s “gender,” according to a U.S. government grant website.

The WVU study will facilitate the development and trial run of an online program to assist parents with “gender diverse youth” who might not be able to go to in-person groups to support their child’s “gender identity,” according to the grant’s description. Parents of “gender diverse youth” who are “geographically and racially diverse” will be studied to assess the factors associated with “being affirming,“ and those factors will be used to create and test a program to help parents “improve affirmation” of “gender diverse youth.” (RELATED: California’s LGBTQ Caucus Solicited Over $1 Million For Activist Group Boosting Their Legislation)

Data is needed to create programs “that are effective at aiding parents to affirm” their children, according to the grant’s description.

“There is a need for increased stakeholder-engaged research to understand parent factors associated with being affirming,” the grant’s description continues.

There are limited “support systems” for parents to learn how to “affirm” their child’s “gender,” according to the grant’s description. Since many “affirmation” groups meet in cities, it can be difficult for parents with “gender diverse youth,” and an online “gender affirmation” tool is needed.

The grant began on May 1, and is scheduled to run until April 30, 2028, according to the grant’s description.

The NIH gave more than $20,000 in February to Hunter College for research on “trauma” caused to “LGBTQ people of color,” according to another grant’s description. They also shelled out over $200,000 to a Seattle Hospital to create an LGBTQ sex-education tool for minors in September, according to a separate grant’s description.

WVU and HHS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.