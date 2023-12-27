‘Puppet Of The Establishment’: Don Jr. Says There’s One Trump VP Pick He’d Thwart

Donald Trump Jr. said Monday night on Newsmax that he would thwart former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as a potential candidate for Vice President should former President Donald Trump get the nomination.

Trump Jr. was responding to a clip of Hailey talking about Trump, with Trump Jr., saying “I wouldn’t have her.”

“I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” Trump Jr., said. “Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C.. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class – no different than academia and Harvard.”

WATCH:

“Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn’t have what it takes to be on that stage,” he continued. “He’s embarrassed himself that way. She is now the preferred candidate.” (RELATED: GOP Presidential Candidates Rush To Trump’s Defense After Colorado Supreme Court Boots Him From Ballot)

Trump Jr. also said that if his father chose Haley as his running mate then the second Haley would assume office she would be “trying to destroy Donald Trump from within forever.”

Watch Trump attack Haley at a campaign rally:

Trump has a 50-point lead amongst Republican presidential hopefuls, according to the national RealClearPolitics average. Trump is also ahead by double digits in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Both Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy did not directly answer whether they would be open to being Trump’s running mate when asked by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Nikki has been very clear from day one, she doesn’t play for second,” Olive Perez-Cubas, spokesperson for the Haley campaign, told the Foundation.

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson also recently said he would oppose Trump’s re-election if Haley was chosen as running mate.