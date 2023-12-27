US Used Taxpayer Funds To Dish Out 65 Million Condoms In Foreign Countries 

American taxpayers paid for more than 65 million condoms sent to foreign countries in fiscal year 2022, according to government documents.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) sent 65.5 million condoms, 9.8 million injectable birth control products and 334,000 IUDs abroad in fiscal year 2022 as part of its efforts to facilitate family planning, especially in the third world, according to an agency document overviewing the program. That document specifically cites “[mitigating] the impact of population dynamics on natural resources and state stability” as one of the benefits of the family planning program, while a 2023 USAID document directly asserts that “climate vulnerability, population growth and unmet need for family planning often occur together.” (RELATED: US Taxpayers Paid For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Condoms To Be Sent To Terrorist Hotbed)

The USAID sends the contraceptives to many different countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Haiti, Pakistan and Uganda, according to the agency’s website. The agency also distributes the contraceptives with an eye toward reducing the prevalence of AIDS, improving educational outcomes for women and decreasing abortion rates, according to the overview document for the program.

For example, the agency sent 500,000 condoms to Yemen as part of the “Strengthening Family Planning Services in Yemen” program over several years. Of those more than 500,000 condoms, 438,801 were “consumed,” according to the USAID’s report on the program in Yemen.

“Today, in the 41 countries where USAID focuses its support, modern contraceptive prevalence has increased to 34 percent, and the average family size has dropped to 3.9,” according to the agency’s program overview document.

USAID appears to link climate change and the importance of family planning, asserting in its 2023 primer on the subject that “access to rights-based planning and girls’ education are among the most impactful climate solutions,” and that “climate change-related displacement can worsen already entrenched gender inequalities” like “disruptions in access to essential health services, poor maternal health outcomes, and an increase in gender-based violence and child marriage.”

Proponents of sweeping government action on climate change often assert that unchecked population growth is detrimental to the environment because a swelling population necessitates the consumption of more resources, and some even argue explicitly that population decline will make for a better world on that basis.

USAID did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

