Chris Christie Spends Seven Figures On Ads Amid Calls For Him To Drop Out

Former New Jersey Republican Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie is spending seven figures on campaign ads in New Hampshire despite ongoing calls for him to drop out of the GOP primary.

“Some people say I should drop out of this race. Really? I’m the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar,” Christie says in the ad which will launch on TV and digital. “What kind of president do we want? A liar, or someone who’s got the guts to tell the truth? New Hampshire it’s up to you,” he continued. (RELATED: Anti-Trump Republican Presidential Candidate Maintains Close Ties To Pharmaceutical Industry)

The ad buy comes despite Christie polling double digits behind former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for second place in the state. Meanwhile, polls show Trump with a massive lead over all of the GOP presidential candidates.

WATCH:

Telling the truth isn’t hard. What kind of President do we want? A liar or someone who has the guts to tell the truth? pic.twitter.com/qZnaosp9QX — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) December 28, 2023

“He’ll burn America to the ground to help himself,” Christie added. “Every Republican leader says that in private. I’m the only one saying it in public.” (RELATED: Chris Christie Is The Most Hated Governor In America)

Haley and Christie have spent a lot of time in recent months focusing on New Hampshire, this ad being the latest sign that the former New Jersey Governor will not be dropping out soon.