‘That Is … Not Good’: CNN’s Dana Bash, Panel Sound The Alarm On Poll For Biden

CNN’s Dana Bash sounded the alarm on Thursday after a new poll revealed President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings on key issues.

A Monmouth University Poll conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 found that Biden has a 26 percent approval rating on immigration and a 28 percent approval rating on inflation, tow key topics heading into 2024.

“You look at the issues and how he fairs: infrastructure, jobs, climate change, inflation, immigration — he is now [at] 26 percent. That is not good,” Bash said.



“It’s not good at all,” CNN political analyst Seung Min Kim agreed.

“And I think that part of the trip yesterday to Mexico by senior Biden administration officials was obviously to have these diplomatic conversations, but also to make the broader administration’s point that this is a regional issue that requires regional cooperation and sort of trying to blunt the criticism from Republicans that you’re hearing over and over saying that these were Biden’s border policies that’s causing these numbers at the border,” she continued. “But that certainly doesn’t change the fact that he’s under considerable political pressure over immigration and that his administration is probably preparing to make some significant compromises on immigration next month.”

The Biden administration has signaled willingness to negotiate with Republicans on bringing back several Trump-era migrant policies in exchange for passing more Ukraine aid. The compromises would include expelling migrants without screening them for asylum and increasing deportations and detentions. The plans have sparked backlash from several Democrats.

Bash then noted that several big-city Democratic mayors are also sounding the alarm and calling on the federal government to do more to help cities overrun with migrants.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt chimed in to argue that “the strategy that these red state governors have had of sending a lot of these migrants up to blue states has worked from a political perspective.” (RELATED: CNN Data Reporter Pours Cold Water On Dems Latest Anti-Trump Hope)

“And it is very, very hard for these cities to absorb them,” she added. “And the Biden team, I think, knows that or they wouldn’t be willing to make these concessions in these policy negotiations they’re having with Capitol Hill.”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent buses full of migrants to cities like New York and Chicago, which has received more than 26,000 migrants in 2023 alone, according to NPR. Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson told CNN on Wednesday that the situation is unsustainable and begged for federal assistance.