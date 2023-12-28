Colorado Secretary Of State Urges SCOTUS To ‘Quickly’ Rule Against Trump

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged the Supreme Court Thursday to “quickly” uphold a decision baring former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court found Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot Dec. 19 under a section of the 14th Amendment that bars individuals who took an oath to the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The Colorado Republican Party appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“Donald Trump engaged in insurrection and was disqualified under the Constitution from the Colorado Ballot,” Griswold posted. “The Colorado Supreme Court got it right. This decision is now being appealed. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to act quickly given the upcoming presidential primary election.”

With the court’s decision now appealed, Griswold is required to include Trump’s name on the ballot unless the Supreme Court says otherwise before the Jan. 5 certification deadline, according to the ruling. (RELATED: ‘Lacks Any Limiting Principles’: Colorado’s Ruling Kicking Trump Off Ballot Violates Constitution, Legal Experts Say)

Griswold also shared Thursday an editorial by The Denver Post arguing that “Trump’s actions have disqualified him from holding the office of president.”

“Five members of Colorado’s Supreme Court spelled out exactly how and why Trump cannot appear on Colorado’s primary ballot in 2024 in a ruling that slams the door on many of the exit ramps the U.S. Supreme Court could take to avoid actually considering the consequences of Trump’s actions,” the editorial states.

