Police Lieutenant Charged With Raping Child

A Massachusetts police lieutenant was charged Wednesday with raping a minor, prosecutors announced.

Authorities arrested James Feeley, 56, of Winthrop, Tuesday night on “one count of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14,” a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Feeley was held on a $200,000 bail and is scheduled to reappear in court Jan. 29, 2024.

The alleged crimes occurred over the past year, the press release noted. Feeley had confessed to Winthrop’s police chief Terence Delahanty that he had abused a child, Boston.com reported. Feeley reportedly was with his family near his parents’ graveside at a cemetery and armed with a gun when Delahunty met Feeley and reportedly learned of the alleged crime. Delahunty believed Feeley was suicidal. Feeley reportedly handed the gun to Delahunty and was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The alleged victim was also taken to a hospital, per the report.

Feeley requested not to be shown on camera in court but Judge Joseph Griffin denied his request, CBS News reported.

Feeley had worked with the Winthrop police since 2002, per his LinkedIn page. He also was a church leader and former businessman, sources told CBS News.

Feeley’s attorney said Feeley had no prior criminal record but had “brought this to light” and that this was “an aberration of immense proportions,” per CBS News. Feeley, the attorney reportedly added, had “brought shame upon his family.” (RELATED: Former Cop Convicted Of Raping Teen While On The Job)

Winthrop Police Lt. James Feeley is escorted into court to face arraignment after being arrested in connection with an investigation into child rape allegationshttps://t.co/rGyHjBlbzF pic.twitter.com/c4D5UzrEEM — Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 27, 2023

“James Feeley has been placed on administrative leave from the Winthrop Police Department pending the outcome of a criminal investigation headed by State Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office,” Delahunty said in a statement Wednesday.

“We have a far better understanding of the care and approach to child victims of violence and sexual assault than in the past, and this victim and the victim’s family will receive all the help and support they need as this case moves forward,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, per the press release.