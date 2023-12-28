Little Kid Calls Nikki Haley ‘The New John Kerry’ And A ‘Flip Flopper’ Straight To Her Face

A fourth-grade student compared former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry Thursday.

Haley was speaking at a town hall when she called on the 9-year-old boy during a question-and-answer session at a New Hampshire town hall. “Chris Christie thinks that you’re a flip-flopper on Donald Trump issue and honestly, I agree with him,” the kid said. (RELATED: Farewell, Catturd? Nikki Haley Proposes Ban On Anonymous Social Media Accounts)

“You’re basically the new John Kerry, if you remember John Kerry from 2004,” the kid continued. “So my question is, how — how can you be — how can you change your opinion on that in just eight years, and will you pardon Donald Trump?”

WATCH:



Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, a critic of former President Donald Trump and another presidential candidate.

“I, for one, am very proud of you for coming, and very proud of you for listening, and very proud of you for asking that question,” Haley said to the kid. “So the first thing I’ll tell you is politics is about distraction, right? And so people like my friend Chris Christie are going to say, ‘she’s a flip-flopper.’”

“But let’s look at it,” Haley continued. “What is he saying I’m flip-flopping on? He’s basically saying that I’m not hitting Trump hard enough, right? The interesting part of this whole situation is anti-Trumpers think I don’t hate him enough and pro-Trumpers think I don’t love him enough.”

Haley also said she would pardon Trump if he were to be convicted.

“I would pardon Trump. And the reason is, first of all, we don’t know what they’re going to find — innocent, guilty, any of that, and we want everybody to be innocent until proven guilty,” she said. “But the second thing is, if he is found guilty, a leader needs to think about what’s in the best interest of the country. What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail, that continues to divide our country. What’s in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him.”

