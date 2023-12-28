‘They Will Stop At Nothing’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Maine’s ‘Dangerous’ Removal Of Trump From Ballot

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii ripped Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows of Maine for the “dangerous” removal of former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot.

Bellows declared Trump was ineligible for the office of President of the United States Thursday evening, citing the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” clause. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 election in a 4-3 decision Dec. 19. (RELATED: Republicans Rip Maine Secretary Of State For Removing Trump From Ballot)

“I think it’s really important Pete, for every single American who is seeing this news alert pop up to recognize how dangerous this is,” Gabbard told “Hannity” guest host Pete Hegseth. “You have a secretary of state who is a known partisan, who is known to be against Trump, she supported the impeachment of Trump, single-handedly making this decision to say the former president cannot be on the ballot, taking away our right as voters in this country to decide who we want to serve as our next president and commander in chief.”

The Colorado Republican Party appealed the state’s supreme court decision Wednesday.

“Is this in the DNA of the modern Democrat Party?” Hegseth asked. “I mean, we’re seeing it through political persecution, but if they could, would they remove him from the ballot altogether?”

“Yes, I have no doubt about that,” Gabbard responded. “This is the M.O. of the Democrat elite. They will stop at nothing to try to maintain their power, even if it means taking away the right to vote of Americans. They have no issue taking Trump off the ballot, they have no issue pursuing him and persecuting him through a weaponized and politicized Department of Justice. They have no qualms doing whatever they feel is necessary to hold on to power. It is ridiculous that we are having this conversation in the United States of America.”

