South Africa Accuses Israel Of Genocide In Lawsuit Before UN Court

South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in a lawsuit it filed Friday before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, Netherlands.

“The acts and omissions by Israel complained of by South Africa are genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group, that being the part of the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip (‘Palestinians in Gaza’),” South Africa’s application instituting proceedings against Israel read in part.

South Africa “unequivocally condemns all violations of international law by all parties” but said not even an attack involving “atrocity crimes” justified a breach of the 1948 Genocide Convention, the lawsuit noted.

The acts of “killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, and inflicting on them conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction” were “all attributable to Israel, which has failed to prevent genocide and is committing genocide,” South Africa alleged.

South Africa requested the ICJ to take a raft of provisional measures including making Israel “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza” and demanded that Israel report to the court within one week all measures it has taken to comply with any court order, per the lawsuit.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry (PMOFA) welcomed the lawsuit, echoing South Africa’s allegation of Israel’s acts being “genocidal in character” and requesting the ICJ to make Israel “halt its onslaught against the Palestinian people,” a PMOFA statement noted. (RELATED: ‘Genocide Joe’: Tens Of Thousands Descend On DC To Protest Against Israel Blocks Away From White House)

However, Lior Haiat, Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said “Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa in its application to the [ICJ].”

South Africa‘s claims were baseless and the country was cooperating with Hamas, Haiat further alleged. He called on the ICJ to reject South Africa’s claims.

Meanwhile, Israel‘s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said to Israeli soldiers during his Christmas Day tour of northern Gaza, “Whoever talks about stopping – there is no such thing. We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less.”