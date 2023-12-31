California’s Ban On Guns In Most Public Places Gets Nod From Appeals Court

The U.S. Appeals Court issued a temporary hold on a district court’s ruling Saturday, which previously blocked the implementation of a California gun control law, The Hill reported.

The California gun control law will take effect Jan. 1, according to The Hill. A federal judge has previously issued a temporary restraining order against California’s firearm law. The law, which prohibits the carrying of firearms in most public places, was initially deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney. Judge Carney argued that the law violated the Second Amendment by infringing upon the right to self-defense. However, the appeals court’s intervention has now allowed the law to proceed as planned. (RELATED:Biden Pushes For Further Gun Control Measures Despite Current Agenda Facing Legal, Congressional Pushback)

Appeals court allows California law banning guns in public places to go into effect https://t.co/NSZY9EHEXm — The Hill (@thehill) December 31, 2023

The law extends to individuals who possess a license to carry a concealed weapon, The Hill reported. However, it offers an exception for private businesses, which can opt to allow firearms on their premises by displaying appropriate signage.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a vocal advocate for stringent gun control measures, signed the controversial bill, The Hill noted. The legislation specifically targets the carrying of concealed firearms, banning them in 26 designated areas. These include public spaces such as parks, playgrounds, churches, banks, and even zoos.

“This ruling will allow our common-sense gun laws to remain in place while we appeal the district court’s dangerous ruling,” Newsom said in a statement. “Californians overwhelmingly support efforts to ensure that places like hospitals, libraries and children’s playgrounds remain safe and free from guns.”